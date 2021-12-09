Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita top list of power couples: IIHB annual survey

Reliance Industries chairman and his wife topped a list of power couples dominated by celebrity pairs from Bollywood, according to the annual survey results released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

and followed the Ambanis at No 2, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma occupied the third position.

Five other couples from the corporate world made it to the list — Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty at 10th, Adar and Natasha Poonawala (Serum Institute) at 11th, Azim and Yasmeen Premji (Wipro) at 16th, Anand and Anuradha Mahindra (Mahindra Group) at 19th, and Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla (Aditya Birla Group) at 20th position.





Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor, IIHB, pointed out that in the last survey in 2019 business couples were not included in the list. “But the research team at IIHB felt that the rankings should include power couples from all walks of life. Hence, business couples were added this time, and they seem to have done very well,” he said.

This year’s survey covered a sample size of 1,362 respondents in the age group 25-40 years.