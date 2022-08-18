JUST IN
Business Standard

ED raids places linked to BSP MP Mukhtar Ansari, his brother in Delhi, UP

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | BSP

ANI 

Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids at the premises of Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

The ED has covered a total of 11 locations during the searches.

The central agency is also raiding the residence of his Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:00 IST

