Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC rejects gangster Mukhtar Ansari's bail plea in ambulance case
Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard doused after over 50 hours
NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
8.5% polling in first two hours of voting for last phase of UP elections
UP Assembly elections: 21.55% polling recorded in first 4 hours of voting
-
A local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019. Last month, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said that Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari, MLA son Abbas Ansari and brother-in-law were declared fugitives by the district police. The announcement came after the police raided four places including Mukhtar Ansari's ancestral residence of Ghazipur. "His family is absconding," the SP had said.
During the assembly election earlier this year, Abbas had also made a threatening speech where he asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer any local official for the first six months after coming to power as he had to do 'hisaab-kitaab'. The Uttar Pradesh Police booked him under relevant sections.
In his defence, later Ansari told ANI, "The government officials have harassed the people of UP unnecessarily by bringing out old issues, their family issues and even by registering fake cases."
He added, "As per my knowledge they (government officials) have made money out of it. Hence, an inquiry will be done in these cases and so I used that statement."
Ansari is contesting from the Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.
Mau Sadar will go to the polls on March 7 in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU