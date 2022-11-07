Multi-pronged approach helps reduce infiltration in J&K: Govt report

Multi-pronged approach has helped reduce terrorist in since 2017 with the number of such attempts dropping to 73 in the year 2021, according to a report by the Union Home Ministry.

The annual report for 2021-22 made public by the ministry said the Centre in tandem with administration adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain .

This included strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along International Border, Line of Control and near the ever changing routes, construction and maintenance of border fencing, and construction of culverts and bridges on nullahs.

The efforts of the security forces were further helped by proving of improved technology, weapons and equipment, improved intelligence and operational coordination, installation of floodlight on the International Border and synergizing intelligence flow to check infiltration and pro-active action against terrorists within the Union territory, the report said.

The government has adopted various counter measures to neutralize the efforts and capabilities of militants to disturb peace, besides encouraging policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy.

While the number of infiltration bids in 2017 stood at 419 with 136 estimated infiltrations (terrorists who managed to cross over), the figure dropped to 73 infiltration attempts with 34 terrorists possibly slipping into the valley, according to the report.

