Mumbai coronavirus cases cross 2,000 mark, 202 patients cured so far

The number of in reached 2,043 as 107 new patients were detected on Thursday, said the city's municipal corporation.

The city reported 1,000 new cases in just six days. The cases tally in the country's financial capital had crossed 1,000 on April 11.

Three Covid-1919 patients died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the city to 116, said a BMC release.

"Two of those died had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and one had both co-morbidities and age-related factors," said a officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) .





Also, 21 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the number of cured cases in the city to 202.

The civic body also said that 299 people were admitted to hospitals for possible Covid-19 infection during the day.

In Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in the country, 26 new cases of infection including a dead patient were reported on Thursday. It took the tally of cases in Dharavi area to 86, including nine deaths.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that two family members of a fire brigade official residing at Byculla tested positive and hence the officer and neighbours were put under home quarantine.

"Swab test of close contacts of the family as well as the fire official were negative," he said, adding that as a precaution two floors of the building have been quarantined.



"All the fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are providedwith personal protective equipment," he added.

The BMC on Thursday also collected swab samples of 87 mediapersons who are out in the field covering the pandemic at a special health camp.





23 cops have contracted coronavirus in Maharashtra so far

At least 23 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashta so far, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen of these personnel are based in Mumbai, he said.

Since March 22, at least seven police officers and 16 constables have been found to have contracted the infection, the official said.

All of them are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, and their condition was stable, he added.



