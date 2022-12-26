Illegal properties of drug traffickers demolished: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said legal action has been taken against those involved in and illegal properties of all such people have also been identified and demolished.

Replying to a question by member Abhay Singh Chautala, regarding the demolition of houses of people involved in drug peddling, on the first day of the Assembly's Winter session, Khattar said terming the state government's action of demolishing the properties of the people associated with as "destructive" is ethically wrong.

"Using such words shows that the Opposition is not happy with the action taken by the government against the drug traffickers. We have and will continue to take strictest action against such smugglers.

"The opposition should be clear if they are with the government or are in support of those involved in this illegal trade," the Chief Minister asked.

He said "if during the investigation it is found that the immovable assets of these criminals have been constructed from the wealth being amassed by them through proceeds of crime, all such houses and properties will be demolished. Also, the strictest action will be taken against all those who are found working in tandem with the accused".

Khattar said such an atmosphere has to be created in society that even the family members of these wrongdoers should disown them, only then this social evil can be uprooted from society.

