JUST IN
Unfunded pension schemes are attack on future generations: EAC-PM member
Parties in J&K back demand of Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras for relocation
Covid preventive measures to be implemented step by step, says Karnataka CM
Rajasthan recruitment paper leak: Accused handled social media accounts
Will increase old age pension to Rs 1k a month if elected in MP: Kamal Nath
Mock drill in UP hospitals, medical colleges to test Covid preparedness
India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve success: PM
Northeast Frontier Railways 1st Vande Bharat completed its trial run
DUSIB to conduct drive to spread awareness about facilities for homeless
Shivraj meets PM Modi in Delhi, discuss several issues on public welfare
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP Madarsa Education Board member protests Friday offs in 2023 calender
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Illegal properties of drug traffickers demolished: Haryana CM Khattar

The opposition should be clear if they are with the government or are in support of those involved in this illegal trade: Chief Minister

Topics
Haryana | Manohar Lal Khattar on Namaz | Drug trafficking

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said legal action has been taken against those involved in drug trafficking and illegal properties of all such people have also been identified and demolished.

Replying to a question by member Abhay Singh Chautala, regarding the demolition of houses of people involved in drug peddling, on the first day of the Assembly's Winter session, Khattar said terming the state government's action of demolishing the properties of the people associated with drug trafficking as "destructive" is ethically wrong.

"Using such words shows that the Opposition is not happy with the action taken by the government against the drug traffickers. We have and will continue to take strictest action against such smugglers.

"The opposition should be clear if they are with the government or are in support of those involved in this illegal trade," the Chief Minister asked.

He said "if during the investigation it is found that the immovable assets of these criminals have been constructed from the wealth being amassed by them through proceeds of crime, all such houses and properties will be demolished. Also, the strictest action will be taken against all those who are found working in tandem with the accused".

Khattar said such an atmosphere has to be created in society that even the family members of these wrongdoers should disown them, only then this social evil can be uprooted from society.

--IANS

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 17:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU