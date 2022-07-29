JUST IN

Business Standard

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri, 3 fire engines reach spot

There were no reports of anyone getting injured

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Fire
(Photo: ANI)

A fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said. Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 17:42 IST

