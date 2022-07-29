JUST IN

Indian Air Force says will retire all squadrons of MiG-21 by 2025
Centre issues new set of health warnings for tobacco products packs
SC dismisses review plea against judgment on One Rank-One Pension
Police stand sought on Sharjeel Imam's interim bail plea in sedition case
NEP ensures greater freedom for youth to decide for their future: PM Modi
Former Union Coal Secretary H C Gupta convicted in coal scam case
Reforms in drone, space and geospatial sectors opening up new avenues: PM
HC issues summons to Congress leaders on Smriti Irani's defamation suit
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter
Kolkata port to undertake trial runs for cargo movement using B'desh ports
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Wuhan latest to bear brunt of China's zero covid policy with four new cases

Business Standard

SC agrees to hear Bihar judicial officer's plea challenging his suspension

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a judicial officer's plea challenging his suspension by the Patna High Court and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him

Topics
Supreme Court | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a judicial officer's plea challenging his suspension by the Patna High Court and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The plea by Shashi Kant Rai, an additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) in Araria in Bihar, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices U U Lalit and S R Bhat.

Rai said in his plea that he "reasonable believes" there is an "institutional bias" against him as he concluded the trial in a POCSO case involving the rape of a six-year-old girl in a single day. In another case, he awarded capital punishment to an accused in four working days of trial. These verdicts were widely reported and appreciated by the government and public, he said.

The apex court bench issued notice on the plea and granted liberty to the petitioner to serve the standing counsel for the state.

"Issue notice returnable in two weeks," the bench said. "The response to the petition shall indicate the steps taken pursuant to the order of suspension which is presently under challenge and place all the concerned documents on record," it added.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

The plea alleged that the "non-speaking" order of February 8, 2022 passed by the high court keeping the petitioner under suspension with immediate effect is "manifestly arbitrary and violates the principles of natural justice".

"There is no reliance placed on any material while arriving at the said decision. The order merely states that disciplinary proceedings are pending against the petitioner and therefore, in exercise of the powers under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 6 of the Bihar Judicial Service (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 2020 places the petitioner under suspension," it said.

The plea claimed the petitioner had only sought for consideration restoration of seniority on the basis of new evaluation system introduced by the high court, which issued show cause notice and later suspended him without giving any reasons merely for questioning the process of evaluation of judgements.

The petitioner had joined the Bihar Judicial Services in 2007.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 15:48 IST

`
.