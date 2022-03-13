Mumbai first city in country with climate action plan: CM Thackeray

Chief Minister on Sunday dedicated to the people the Climate Action Plan and hailed the city for being the first in the country to have such a strategy in place.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray pitched for sustainable development and said the city's administrators want to provide amenities to the people, but also stressed ensuring that citizens lead happy and healthy lives.

The chief minister participated in the event held at the Sahyadri Guest House via an online platform.

The event was also attended by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode and others.

I would like to congratulate the BMC for taking the initiative... is the financial hub of the country, but also the first city to come up with an action plan and act on mitigating the side effects of climate change, CM Thackeray noted.

The chief minister pitched for considering advantages and disadvantages while taking any step towards attaining development.

It is our duty to see we don't contribute towards climate change, he added.

Thackeray said saving the Aarey forest was not any favour done to the people, but it was his duty.

I did what was in the interest of the state and . Being a true Mumbaikar and chief minister of the state and I will keep doing it. We will give them (the people) amenities, but we will also take firm steps to ensure the people lead healthy and happy lives, he added.

The chief minister hoped that the action plan does not remain on paper only, but is implemented.

Among others, Thackeray said that steps are being taken to implement a desalination project to meet Mumbai's potable water requirement.

Aaditya said that with a strategy (the action plan) now in place for collective implementation, a step has been taken closer to safeguarding the future of the people of Mumbai and that of the planet.

Hereafter, agencies & @mybmc will work on; 1) Low-carbon electricity & climate-resilient infrastructure 2) Zero-emission public transport 3) Decentralised waste management 4) Increase green cover 5) Steps for cleaner air 6) Urban flooding & water management, Aaditya tweeted.

