Business Standard

Mumbai gets light showers in morning, IMD predicts moderate rainfall

Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning, but there was no report of waterlogging in any low-lying areas of the city

Indian Meteorological Department | Mumbai rains | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Representative Image

Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning, but there was no report of waterlogging in any low-lying areas of the city, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, they said.

Public transport services, including suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, are operating as per their usual schedule, the officials said.

A civic official said that in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Friday, the island city recorded 9.54 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs 23.49 mm, and western suburbs 26.35 mm.

"For the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted that the sky will be generally cloudy and the metropolis could witness moderate rain in the city and suburbs. As per the prediction, windy weather with occasional strong wind speed reaching at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely," he said.

There will be a high tide of 4.77 metres in the Arabian Sea at 12.18 pm, he added.

Heavy rains were witnessed in the city on Sunday and moderate to heavy showers over the last few days.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 13:08 IST

