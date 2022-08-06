East, west parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rainfall in 24 hrs

-
Several parts of east and west Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hrs, the meteorological department said on Saturday.
Light to heavy rainfall occurred in east Rajasthan and light to moderate in the west.
The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Kachhola of Bhilwara, 110 mm in Sodawas of Alwar, 80 mm in Deeg of Bharatpur, 70 mm in Kota aerodrome, and 60 mm in Nainwa of Bundi and Banasthali.
Various places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 to 50 mm during this period.
MeT department has a forecast for moderate rainfall in Jaipur, Sikar, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Banswara and Rajsamand.
