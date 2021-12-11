Mumbai imposes Sec 144 for December 11-12 in wake of Omicron scare

-
In light of rising concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and in a bid to prevent large gatherings has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) for December 11 and 12, prohibiting rallies, morchas, processions etc of persons and vehicles.
The violators of the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Maharashtra reported seven new cases of Omicron on Friday including in a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Of the seven cases, three were reported in Mumbai, four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.
Three men, aged 48, 25 and 37 had returned from Tanzania, the UK and South Africa, respectively, while four other patients are the contacts of Nigerian women, who had been infected with the new variant on December 6.
Of the seven, four are asymptomatic while three display mild symptoms.
Of these new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has been administered with a single dose against COVID-19 and one is unvaccinated. The toddler is not eligible for vaccination.
Maharashtra has so far reported a total of 17 Omicron cases, said the health department.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.
