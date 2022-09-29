Mumbai logs 100 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 688

on Thursday reported 100 new cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,133, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the city, the local civic body said.

The remained unchanged at 19,731. The metropolis has recorded COVID-19 cases in three digits for the second day in a row. A day ago, the city had logged 116 COVID-19 cases and one fatality caused by the viral infection. The new COVID-19 cases were detected after 7,350 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,83,02,368, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. On Wednesday, 8,896 tests were conducted in the financial capital. Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,29,714 after 98 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, said the bulletin. The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and is left with 688 active cases.

Of the 100 new COVID-19 cases, only three patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.008 per cent between September 22 and September 28, while the case doubling rate stood at 8,220 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)