on Monday reported 210 new cases and five fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,57,910 and the death toll to 16,281, a civic official said.

On the second day in a row, the financial capital has reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. The city had logged 254 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Sunday. The official said the city is left with 2,815 active COVID-19 cases after 317 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,36,271. He said 25,311 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative number to 1,16,84,483. Presently, has 13 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said. According to him, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,154 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 1 and November 7 (Diwali week), he said. This year, reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)