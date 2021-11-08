Mumbai logs 210 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,815

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh logs 25 new cases, no death; active tally at 234
Puducherry coronavirus update: 815 new Covid cases, 12 deaths reported
Mumbai logs 238 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; tests dip below 25,000
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 210 new coronavirus cases and five fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,57,910 and the death toll to 16,281, a civic official said.
On the second day in a row, the financial capital has reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. The city had logged 254 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Sunday. The official said the city is left with 2,815 active COVID-19 cases after 317 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,36,271. He said 25,311 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative number to 1,16,84,483. Presently, Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said. According to him, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,154 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 1 and November 7 (Diwali week), he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU