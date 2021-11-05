Mumbai logs 238 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; tests dip below 25,000

-
Mumbai on Friday reported 238 new coronavirus cases and four fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,57,272 and the toll to 16,269, a civic official said.
On the second day in a row, Mumbai has reported less than 300 COVID-19 cases, a tally coming on the back of under-25,000 single-day tests during the Diwali week. The financial capital had logged 262 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. The official said the city is left with 3,326 active COVID-19 cases after 276 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,35,135. The number of daily COVID-19 tests, however, dropped below the 25,000 mark. The official said 24,901 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,16,08,806. On Thursday, 35,018 swab samples were examined in the metropolis. Presently, Mumbai has 22 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, he said. According to the official, Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 1,832 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 29 and November 4, he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1.
