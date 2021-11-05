Russia sees 40,735 new Covid cases, 1,192 deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
Russia has reported 40,735 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,714,595, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.
The national death toll rose by 1,192 to a total of 244,447 and the number of recoveries increased by 28,605 to 7,505,971.
Moscow reported 6,407 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,849,769, Xinhua news agency reported.
As of Friday, 60,004,358 people in Russia have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 57,256,745 of them have been fully inoculated, the center said.
Russia's vaccination rate has reached 48 per cent, up from 46.8 per cent a week ago, it added.
