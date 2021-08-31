Mumbai logs 323 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; August tally less than July

reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and only one fresh fatality - the lowest death count in a week - taking the infection tally to 7,44,155 and the toll to 15,977, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the city witnessed over 300 COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row and a single fatality after a week. reported a marginal drop in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Monday, when it had logged 334 infections and two deaths.

The financial capital has been witnessing more than 300 daily COVID-19 cases since August 25, while one death was reported on August 24. With the discharge of 272 patients from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the tally of recovered patients rose to 7,22,621, the official said. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. Due to a steady uptick in infections, the number of active cases in the city climbed to 3,106 after going down below the 3,000-mark recently. According to BMC data, 9,147 cases and 157 deaths were added in COVID-19 tally and fatalities, respectively, in August.

As had reported 14,514 new COVID-19 cases and 373 fatalities in July, infections dropped by 5,367 and deaths by 216 in August despite higher number of tests than the previous month. As per the data, 10,88,925 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in August as against 10,10,116 tests in July. The official said 30,421 new tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 92,41,564. Meanwhile, the city's case doubling rate has come down to 1,511 days, while average infection growth rate was 0.5 per cent between August 23 and August 30, the BMC official said. The official said presently Mumbai has 29 sealed buildings though slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) remained free of containment zones for the 16th day in a row. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people there test positive for This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)