Mumbai logs 323 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; August tally less than July

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai sees below 1,000 daily cases after two months
Coronavirus LIVE: Less than 5,000 new cases in Bengaluru; 1,048 in Mumbai
Coronavirus LIVE: Tamil Nadu sees 26,513 new cases in a day; 831 in Mumbai
Coronavirus LIVE: 'No vaccination in Mumbai for 3 days from tomorrow'
Covid LIVE: Mumbai's daily cases below 2,000; Maharashtra's under 40,000
-
Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and only one fresh fatality - the lowest death count in a week - taking the infection tally to 7,44,155 and the toll to 15,977, a senior civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the city witnessed over 300 COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row and a single fatality after a week. Mumbai reported a marginal drop in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Monday, when it had logged 334 infections and two deaths.
The financial capital has been witnessing more than 300 daily COVID-19 cases since August 25, while one death was reported on August 24. With the discharge of 272 patients from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the tally of recovered patients rose to 7,22,621, the official said. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. Due to a steady uptick in coronavirus infections, the number of active cases in the city climbed to 3,106 after going down below the 3,000-mark recently. According to BMC data, 9,147 cases and 157 deaths were added in COVID-19 tally and fatalities, respectively, in August.
As Mumbai had reported 14,514 new COVID-19 cases and 373 fatalities in July, infections dropped by 5,367 and deaths by 216 in August despite higher number of tests than the previous month. As per the data, 10,88,925 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in August as against 10,10,116 tests in July. The official said 30,421 new coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 92,41,564. Meanwhile, the city's case doubling rate has come down to 1,511 days, while average infection growth rate was 0.5 per cent between August 23 and August 30, the BMC official said. The official said presently Mumbai has 29 sealed buildings though slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) remained free of containment zones for the 16th day in a row. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people there test positive for coronavirus. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU