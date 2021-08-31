Telangana coronavirus update: 338 new Covid-19 cases, one death

on Tuesday recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 6,58,054, while the death toll rose to 3,873 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 84, followed by Karimnagar (30) and Warangal Urban (27) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. With 364 people recuperating from the infection, the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,48,317. Active cases stood at 5,864, the bulletin said. It said 74,207 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,46,33,646. The samples tested per million population were 6,61,838. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.48 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.50 per cent, respectively at the national level.

