600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
Bank holidays in October 2021, India: List of days when banks will be shut
Coronavirus puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Heavy rain across Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogging, traffic jams
-
Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year's eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.
Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police.
The total number of challans issued is 657, they said.
Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year. The numbers are less mainly because a night curfew is in place in the national capital in view of rising Covid cases.
Adequate security arrangements had been be put in place on the eve of new year to implement the guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 here, police had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU