600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police

Over 600 people were fined by the on New Year's eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.

Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police.

The total number of challans issued is 657, they said.

Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year. The numbers are less mainly because a night curfew is in place in the capital in view of rising Covid cases.

Adequate security arrangements had been be put in place on the eve of new year to implement the guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 here, police had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)