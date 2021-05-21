Mumbai Police files case against captain of Barge P305 for 'negligence'

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
Cyclone Tauktae: 2 barges with 410 onboard adrift near Mumbai coast
-
The Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR against the captain of barge P305, which sank on Monday in the Arabian Sea, 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of the Cyclone Tauktae.
The barge captain Rakesh Ballav, along with others, has been booked on the basis of a complaint by rescued barge engineer Mustafizur Rehman Shaikh.
According to the police, the case has been registered in Mumbai's Yellow Gate police station.
"A case has been registered against Barge P305 Captain Rakesh Ballav and others on the complaint of a barge engineer. The case has been registered under section 304(2), 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police said.
Police also said it has launched a search for the Captain.
According to the FIR, despite receiving alerts on Cyclone Tauktae approaching, Captain Rakesh Ballav and others did not make any arrangements for the safety of the staff on board, due to which the barge sank in the cyclone storm and many lost their lives.
Barge P305 started drifting after its anchors gave way off the Heera Oil Fields in Bombay High and sank on Monday as cyclonic storm Tauktae brushed past the western coast.
According to the Navy, as many as 188 people who were on the barge when it sunk have been rescued and at least 51 bodies have been recovered from till now with rescue operations still underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU