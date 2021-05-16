Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
Cyclone Tauktae to hit coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon today: IMD
Karnataka: Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Malnad districts; 4 dead
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
-
The Mumbai civic body on Sunday
decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for the third day on May 17 in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department's cyclone warning.
The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chahal said.
According to the IMD, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is very likely to reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross it between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.
A BMC official had earlier said that the civic body has shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure in view of the warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city.
Meanwhile, Chahal also said the central government has issued directions to maintain a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. Hence, nobody except health care workers and frontline workers will be eligible for the second Covishield dose at present as vaccination for other categories had commenced on March 1.
"Due to this change, the civic body has decided to extend the walk-in (vaccination) facility for citizens above 60 years of age for the first Covishield dose during May 18- 20," he said.
Last week, the BMC had announced that the citizens above 60 years of age, who are waiting for the second dose of Covishield vaccine, the beneficiaries yet to get the second dose of Covaxin and the disabled person can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU