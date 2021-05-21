JUST IN
Patent waiver not enough for vax rollout, expand production: WTO chief
Business Standard

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft crashes near Punjab's Moga; pilot dies

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga late on Thursday night.

ANI 

IAF MiG21 crash
Visuals from the crash site (Source: ANI)

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga late on Thursday night.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

"A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," officials said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, May 21 2021. 08:58 IST

