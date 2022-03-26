Mumbai-Pune Expressway oil spill disrupts Maharashtra capital-bound traffic

-
ALSO READ
Driving into 2022, road sector set for 'better' days with new projects
PM Modi to lay foundation of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 594-km Ganga Expressway in UP
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies
-
Mumbai-bound traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway was disrupted on Saturday morning after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes causing spilling of oil on the busy highway, a police official said.
The oil spill was caused after a speeding tanker overturned in the Pune-Mumbai lane of the six-lane expressway around 5:30 AM, the official said.
The incident occurred near the spot where the British-era Amrutanjan bridge once stood before it was pulled down two years ago, the official said.
"The vehicular traffic towards Mumbai is totally disrupted. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck in a massive traffic snarl. A 30-km patch of the expressway is affected due to the incident," he said.
Due to the oil spill, a container truck skidded as per the preliminary information.
Teams of highway police, local police and other authorities are trying to restore traffic on the expressway.
The traffic movement on the Mumbai-Pune lane of the expressway is normal, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU