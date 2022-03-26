Female infanticide, child marriages to rise if inflation unchecked: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday said if is not controlled then cases of and child marriages will increase in the country.

While addressing the State Assembly on Friday, he said, "Cases of female infanticide, will increase in the coming days if we'll not control in the country."

He further claimed that campaigns like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' will be finished as people will not have money to provide education to their daughters.

"The country's Adivasis, Dalits, backward classes will be the worst impacted by inflation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)