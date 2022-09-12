JUST IN
Tata Group to invest Rs 600 cr in Bengal's Jalpaiguri: Mamata Banerjee
Daily Covid cases drop to 63 in Delhi, 1 death; active tally at 619
Mumbai records 128 new covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,666
Govt refuses to pay excess Kisan Rail subsidy, Rlys 'writes off' Rs 71 cr
Patients' out-of-pocket medical bill spend declined in 2018-19, shows data
Bengaluru rains: How bad infra took Indian Silicon Valley under the weather
Food Min pushes for wide use of millet products in canteen, office meetings
Tata hospital's simple intervention gives hope to breast cancer patients
Telangana logs 111 new Covid-19 cases; TRS MLC Kavitha tests positive
Maharashtra sees 414 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 771 recoveries: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Govt refuses to pay excess Kisan Rail subsidy, Rlys 'writes off' Rs 71 cr
Daily Covid cases drop to 63 in Delhi, 1 death; active tally at 619
Business Standard

Mumbai records 128 new covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,666

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.022 per cent between September 5 and September 11

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the overall tally to 11,48,106, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, said a civic official.

With one more COVID-19-linked death registered in the metropolis, the toll increased to 19,719, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The count of recoveries rose to 11,26,721 after 172 people recuperated from the infection, he said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 1,666 active cases, the official said. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,206 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,81,541. Of the 128 new cases, only 11 patients were symptomatic, it stated. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.022 per cent between September 5 and September 11, while the case doubling rate has improved to 3,203 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:51 IST

`