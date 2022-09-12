Mumbai records 128 new covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,666

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 18,257 new Covid cases, active tally at 128,690
Delhi reports 666 new Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 7.8%
Mumbai records 763 Covid cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally at 3,735
Mumbai records 339 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,805
China reports 2,666 new local coronavirus cases, 51 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Mumbai on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the overall tally to 11,48,106, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, said a civic official.
With one more COVID-19-linked death registered in the metropolis, the toll increased to 19,719, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The count of recoveries rose to 11,26,721 after 172 people recuperated from the infection, he said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 1,666 active cases, the official said. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,206 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,81,541. Of the 128 new cases, only 11 patients were symptomatic, it stated. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.022 per cent between September 5 and September 11, while the case doubling rate has improved to 3,203 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:51 IST