Telangana logs 111 new Covid-19 cases; TRS MLC Kavitha tests positive

Telangana on Monday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8, 36,052.
Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 52.
A bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,085 till date.
The recovery rate rose to 99.41 per cent.
No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.
The bulletin said 10,288 samples were tested today.
The number of active cases was 856.
Meanwhile, TRS MLC, in her twitter handle, said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
After developing flu-like symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my reports were positive. I request everybody who has come in contact with me in last 48 hours to kindly isolate and get themselves tested, if they develop any symptoms, she tweeted.
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:56 IST