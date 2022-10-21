Mumbai reports 161 Covid-19 cases, 0 death in last 24 hours: BMC

on Friday reported 161 new infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 11,53,153, and to 19,738.

On Thursday, had logged 147 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. As many as 5,900 tests were conducted since previous evening. The tally of tests conducted so far went up to 1,84,18,471.

A day before, 5,122 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,32,395 with 178 patients recovering on Friday. The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. has 1,020 active COVID-19 patients now.

Of 161 new COVID-19 cases, only 14 patients were symptomatic.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.014 per cent for the period between October 14 and 20, while the case doubling rate was 5,123 days.

