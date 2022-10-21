JUST IN
Mumbai reports 161 Covid-19 cases, 0 death in last 24 hours: BMC

Mumbai on Friday reported 161 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai on Friday reported 161 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 11,53,153, and death toll to 19,738.

On Thursday, Mumbai had logged 147 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. As many as 5,900 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening. The tally of tests conducted so far went up to 1,84,18,471.

A day before, 5,122 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,32,395 with 178 patients recovering on Friday. The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. Mumbai has 1,020 active COVID-19 patients now.

Of 161 new COVID-19 cases, only 14 patients were symptomatic.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.014 per cent for the period between October 14 and 20, while the case doubling rate was 5,123 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:22 IST

