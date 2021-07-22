Delhi reports 49 new Covid cases, one death,positivity rate stands at 0.08%

The national capital recorded 49 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,040, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.

On Thursday, 49 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city health department.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway", while sounding a tone of caution.

After inaugurating a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital earlier here, he had said the people of Delhi will highly benefit from this facility.

These labs will detect the lethality of the variants and help the government prepare accordingly, he had said.

The Delhi government had earlier announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors have cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

A total of 58,502 tests, including 45,892 RT-PCR tests and 12,610 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,35,720. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases increased to 585 on Thursday from 566 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation slightly rose to 176 from 171 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 388 from 403 a day before, the bulletin said.

