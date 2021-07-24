Mumbai reports 413 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths, 611 recoveries

Mumbai on Saturday reported 413 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the city's case tally to 7,33,757 and death toll to 15,766, a civic official said.

With 611 people discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 7,09,809, he added.

The metropolis now has 5,799 active cases.

With 35,021 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests carried out in the country's financial capital went up to 79,33,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed.

The city's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 1,241 days, as per BMC data.

There are 62 sealed buildings and three containment zones in the city currently, civic officials said.

