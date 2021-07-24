Haryana govt extends lockdown by another week till August 2

-
The Haryana government Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state by another week till August 2 to curb the spread of the pandemic.
"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 26 (5 am onwards) to August 2 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
According to the order, the conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different universities, institutions, government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the state while adhering to Covid protocols.
The order said restaurants in malls are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 11 pm and standalone restaurants from 8 am to 11 pm subject to adherence to social distancing norms and Covid-appropriate behaviour.
These timings will not be applicable to restaurants in hotels.
In the previous order, the state government had allowed all restaurants and bars including those in hotels and malls to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.
Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 11 pm.
Meanwhile, the lockdown relaxations, with respect to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, will continue as currently in place.
"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week..," as per the order.
The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".
Haryana Saturday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,617, while 13 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,717.
The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.
