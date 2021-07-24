People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination

-
ALSO READ
India counting on you: Rahul to voters as 475 constituencies face music
Rahul attacks PM over China standoff; says Chinese know PM is 'scared'
Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on vaccine access
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for fighting for blue tick amid vaccine shortage
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government saying it has not admitted to any timeline on vaccines and this is a "classic case of missing spine".
He sought to know where the vaccines were and said people's lives were on the line.
"People's lives on the line, GOI admits no timeline, Classic case of missing spine," Gandhi said on Twitter.
He used the hashtag "#WhereAreVaccines" and cited a news report that said "No fixed deadline for completing vaccination drive in India: Govt tells Parliament".
His remarks came a day after the government told Lok Sabha that no fixed timeline can be indicated now for the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the pandemic.
The government, however, said it is expected all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be inoculated by December.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had also said, "Modi Government's lies exposed in reply to Shri Rahul Gandhi's question in Parliament on Vaccination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU