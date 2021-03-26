Mumbai reports 5,504 Covid-19 cases; record rise on 2nd consecutive day

With 5,504 new cases



coming to light on Thursday, reported the highest one-day rise in infections on the second consecutive day.

The caseload rose to 3,80,115, a civic official said.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 5,185 cases, highest single-day addition till then since the pandemic began.

The death toll rose by 14 on Thursday to reach 11,620, while the recovery count stood at 3,33,603 after 2,281 people were discharged from hospitals, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)