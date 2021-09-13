Mumbai's Covid-19 addition below 400 for third consecutive day

-
Mumbai on Monday reported 347 COVID-9 cases and six deaths, taking its tally to 7,35,403 and toll to 16,028, this being the third day in a row when the addition to the infection count was less than 400, a civic official said.
However, the number of tests carried out during the day stood at 25,851, the lowest in September, which took the overall number of tests in metropolis to 97,41,455, civic data showed.
The discharge of 420 people took the recovery count to 7,12,162, which is 97 per cent of the tally, leaving the city with 4,744 active cases, the official informed.
The case doubling time is 1,271 days and the average growth rate between September 6 and 12 stood at 0.6 per cent, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed.
It also informed that Mumbai has 38 sealed buildings and no containment zones since mid-August.
