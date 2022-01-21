Mumbai's Covid-19 cases further drop to 5,008; 12 die, 12,913 recover

-
Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new coronavirus cases, 700 less than the previous day, and 12 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the city civic body said.
With this, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital. On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin.
Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said. As many as 50,032 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the metropolis as compared to 53,203 on Thursday.
