Coronavirus pandemic: 4,416 new cases and two deaths in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Telangana on Friday reported 4,416 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,26,819 while two fatalities took the death toll to 4,069.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,670 followed by the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (417) and Ranga Reddy (301), said a bulletin providing details as of 5.30 PM today.
It said 1,920 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,93,623.
The number of active cases was 29,127, the bulletin said.
It said 1,20,243 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 3,11,69,198.
The samples tested per million population was 8,37,431.
The case fatality rate was 0.56 per cent and the recovery rate 95.43 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU