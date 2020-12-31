Mumbai's security tightened ahead of New Year; drones, 30,000 cops deployed

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai police impose curbs for New Year eve celebrations due to Covid
Mumbai police arrests 34 from club for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms
Mumbai police restrictions not new, don't panic: Aaditya Thackeray
Night curfew puts dampener on New Year's Eve plan amid Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,300
-
About 30,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and several drones will be on duty this New Year to ensure that Mumbaikars follow COVID-19 guidelines in light of the lockdown that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, along with Section 144.
"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI.
The night curfew was imposed in light of the new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK.
Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under section 188.
"We are well prepared and alert. The total strength of the force is about 50,000 and out of that, 30,000 personnel will be on the ground on New Year. Police officers will be on static deployment and on patrol," he said, adding that barricades will also be put in place.
"The police are also on high alert for terrorist activities. The Bombay Police Dog Squad will check sensitive places. The Crime Branch, Anti-narcotic cell, Anti-eve teasing squads will also be alert," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Sheikh instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on New Year eve.
There are currently 54,206 active cases in Maharashtra. As many as 18,24,934 people have recovered while 49,463 have succumbed to the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU