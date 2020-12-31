With revamp of IRCTC website, booking tickets to become easy for passengers

-
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be launching the revamped website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday at 12 noon with better features and facilities for passengers.
According to the information received from the Ministry of Railways, with the upgrade of the website, booking train tickets will become easier and faster.
Along with this, its capacity will also increase, due to which the pressure of booking in peak hours will not cause crashing of website. Now, passengers will be able to get more options for payment after ticket booking.
In addition, now passengers can book food for themselves during the journey via the new website.
Railways is trying to make IRCTC's website and app more user friendly, in order to eliminate the interference of fake agents in booking tickets.
At the same time, Railways will also give more space for advertisements on the new website.
It is important to note that as the influence of Digital India increases, the trend of online ticket booking has also increased. In such a situation, it became essential to upgrade IRCTC's website by the Indian Railways and add new features for the passengers.
