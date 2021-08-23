Mumbai sees 226 coronavirus cases, reports 4 deaths, 297 recoveries

on Monday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,41,391 and the toll to 15,951, a civic official said.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 24,828, which was the lowest this month, the official pointed out, adding that a total of 89,47,332 tests had been conducted here so far.

The recovery count rose by 297 on Monday to touch 7,20,199, he said.

The city had, on Sunday, reported 294 cases and one death, which was the lowest since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

Slums and chawls remained free of containment zones, which are declared if an area has five cases, for the ninth consecutive day, while the number of sealed buildings in the metropolis was 19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

Mumbai's case doubling time had dipped below the 2000-day mark and stood at 1,983 days, while the average growth rate of cases between August 16 and 22 rose to 0.04 per cent from 0.03 per cent, civic data revealed.

