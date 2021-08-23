Mumbai sees 226 coronavirus cases, reports 4 deaths, 297 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,41,391 and the toll to 15,951, a civic official said.
The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 24,828, which was the lowest this month, the official pointed out, adding that a total of 89,47,332 tests had been conducted here so far.
The recovery count rose by 297 on Monday to touch 7,20,199, he said.
The city had, on Sunday, reported 294 cases and one death, which was the lowest since the pandemic broke out in March last year.
Slums and chawls remained free of containment zones, which are declared if an area has five cases, for the ninth consecutive day, while the number of sealed buildings in the metropolis was 19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.
Mumbai's case doubling time had dipped below the 2000-day mark and stood at 1,983 days, while the average growth rate of cases between August 16 and 22 rose to 0.04 per cent from 0.03 per cent, civic data revealed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU