Kerala coronavirus update: 13,383 Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours

: Kerala on Monday saw 13,383 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 90 deaths, pushing the total infection count to 38,27,688 and toll of fatalities to 19,584 till date, an official press release here said.
As many as 21,942 people have been cured of the infection since Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 36,53,008 and the number of active cases to 1,54,563, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 85,650 samples were tested and the test positive rate (TPR) was found to be 15.63 per cent. So far, 3,03,19,067 samples have been tested, it said. Among districts of the State, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,828 cases followed by Kozhikode (1,633), Ernakulam (1,566), Palakkad (1,503), Malappuram (1,497) and Kollam (1,103). Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 39 from outside the State and 12,492 infected through contact with source of the contact not being clear in 771 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,71,921 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,45,342 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,579 in hospitals.
