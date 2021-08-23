Delhi coronavirus update: Reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

The national capital recorded 17 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death was reported for the fourth day on the trot on Monday, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the 14th time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that logged zero fatality in a day.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (46,251) conducted the previous day.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,334. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,079, a bulletin issued by the department showed.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 cases.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, had reported nine cases on March 28 last year. On April 15 last year, 17 people were diagnosed with the disease.

There are 374 active cases in at present and 107 of them are under home isolation, while the positivity rate is 0.04 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones stands at 228, it said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city.

While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

According to government data, 1.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 35 lakh people have received both doses.

