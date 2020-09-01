JUST IN
In close communication with India through diplomatic channels, says China
Mumbai: Students appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on local trains

Local trains are currently operated with restricted access and only people involved in essential services are allowed to board them

A suburban local train, running only for people associated with essential services, approches a station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Thane
Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of students.

Students appearing for the upcoming JEE and NEET exams in Mumbai, will be permitted to use the special suburban services of Central and Western Railways on exam days.

According to a joint press release by the Central and Western Railways, the admit cards of the candidates will be considered as proof to enter stations with companions.

The frequency of trains will also be increased to help the students.

They have, however, been asked to follow SOPs and maintain social distancing during their journey.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

