Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres under BMC: Maharashtra CM Shinde

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
MVA allies irked over Maharashtra CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Opposition to carshed in Aarey is about protecting biodiversity: Aaditya
SC to hear on July 20 Thackeray camp's plea on disqualification proceedings
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced 227 free healthcare centres for the people of Mumbai under the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' dispensary from 2nd October.
According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free of charge at these centres and these centres will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"50 healthcare centres would be launched in the first phase. Approximately 139 medical tests will be done for free of charge through these healthcare centres," the official said.
The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this connection at the Sahyadri guest house on Tuesday "The number of mobile medical units should be increased in the slum areas for the healthcare services of the citizens. In addition to this, mobile vans should also be started for Mammography," CM Shinde instructed.
"At present, the work of these clinics has been completed at 50 places. 227 clinics will be set up in the eastern and western suburbs of the city and 34 of 227 clinics, will be polyclinics. The services of specialists will be available through these polyclinics. The clinic will be operated in two formats- porta cabin and concrete cabin," an official statement read.
There will be one clinic per 25-30,000 people. The timing of this clinic will be as per the convenience of patients in two sessions from 7 am to 2 am and 3 pm to 10 pm.
"The clinic will have an MBBS doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, and multi-purpose workers. Patients are being registered through information and technology," the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 06:39 IST