BMW agrees to set up auto parts manufacturing plant in Punjab, says CM

-
ALSO READ
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Check price, features
BMW Group India reports 64.2% rise in car sales in Jan-Jun period
BMW launches new F 900 XR in India tagged at Rs 12.3 lakh
BMW Motorrad drives in 2022-edition G 310 RR to India at Rs 2.85 lakh
BMW expands e-mobility with launch of sedan i4 priced at Rs 69.9 lakh
-
Germany's luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab, said a state government release here on Tuesday.
A decision to this effect was taken during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at BMW headquarters in Germany on Tuesday, it said.
Mann is currently on a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business.
During the visit, the CM showcased the state government's exemplary work to promote industry in the state after which BMW agreed to set up its auto component unit in the state, it said.
An official release quoting Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai.
He said this will give a major boost to industrial growth of the state and open new employment avenues for the youth.
The CM also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the e-mobility sector.
He was apprised that e-mobility is a major sector of focus for the auto giant, which targets 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030.
The chief minister said Punjab's EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 23:02 IST