Mumbai to get uninterrupted vegetable and fruit supplies under lockdown

Four days after having shut, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the sole mandi supplying essential commodities to India’s financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs, is re-starting operation on Wednesday. Simultaneously the Bombay Municipal Corporation has arranged for selling vegetables and fruits on large grounds, including the MMRDA maidan at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The Vashi mandi had been shut indefinitely as a preventive measure on April 11. Its closure, and that of other APMCs across the state, had created a huge shortage of essential commodities.

Both, the Centre and state government have assured consumers of smooth supply of essential commodities during the lockdown.

“Closure of various Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) has created some supply issues of essential commodities. But now, the gradual opening of APMCs will smoothen supply. With the APMC Vashi opening on Wednesday, the situation will ease in a few days,” said Sanjay Khandare, Secretary, Ministry of Food, Government of Maharashtra.

Mandi closure has seen prices of fruits and vegetables skyrocketing. Tomato, for example, is currently selling at Rs 60 a kg in the western suburbs, six times higher than the prevailing price before Green vegetables like cauliflower, okra and brinjal are selling for Rs 100-120 a kg. Apple, which was available at Rs 80-100 a kg before has surged to Rs 160-200 now. With the grape season is coming to an end, the fruit is available at Rs 120-140 a kg now as against Rs 60-80 a kg earlier.

Meanwhile the BMC and the state authorities have converted the huge MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex and the Somaiya ground at Chunabhatti (Sion) into temporary mandis for traders and consumers in western and central suburbs respectively. These mandis are meant to operate in the night to avoid crowd gathering.

“Around 450 trucks carrying an average of nine tonnes vegetables each are currently being run to supply to both the temporary mandis in BKC and Sion. We are expecting arrivals of 250 such trucks on Wednesday,” said Sunil Singatkar, Director, APMC, Vashi.

To ease the problem further, the Maharashtra government has formed a group of retailers whom the food department interacts with on a regular basis and addresses issues regarding to movement of farm produce, trucks and manpower.

“But in some places, retailers do face problems of transportation due to intervention by the local police. Individually, local bodies also issue directions that are sometimes enforced. But, we have issued orders overtaking all such directions, as supply of essential commodities is beyond all restrictions. Still, supply problems of any kind would be addressed soon,” said Khandare.

In terms of foodgrains, the Maharashtra government has covered some 100 million of the 120 million residents of the state. It is providing wheat at a subsidised rate of Rs 8 a kg and rice at Rs 12 a kg for the above-the-poverty-line (APL) category and free to below the poverty line (BPL).