Myanmar reports 19 new Covid-19 infections, 1 more death in 24 hours

Myanmar reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally in the country to 141,890, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

One more Covid-19 death was reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,199 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 131,454 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.48 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news reported.

A total of 1,110 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of this month.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar government recently extended the suspension of international commercial flights and entry restriction for all incoming visitors until the end of March.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

