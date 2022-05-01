Rajasthan reels under heat wave; Bikaner hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius

Scorching heatwave continued to grip on Sunday with the maximum temperature increasing by two to three degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

was the hottest place with 47.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The day temperature in Sriganganagar was is 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.8 deg C in Barmer, 46.6 deg C at Phalodi in Jodhpur, 46.5 deg C in Jaisalmer, 46.1 deg C at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 46 deg C in Churu and Nagaur, and 45.7 degree Celsius at Pilani in Jhunjhunu.

With dust storms and drizzle, a change in weather was reported in some areas, including Jaipur.

The department has predicted such dust storms and light rains at some places in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions during the next two days.

