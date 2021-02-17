Nagpur district records 596 new Covid-19 cases; five more deaths

-
-
With the addition of 596 fresh coronavirus cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,40,384 on Wednesday, an official said.
A total of 279 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, while five died due to COVID-19, he said.
With this, the district's toll reached 4,247 and the number of recoveries rose to 1,31,420, the official said.
Currently, there are 4,717 active cases in the district, he said.
At least 7,567 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 11,37,818, the official said.
Meanwhile, Nagpur rural has achieved 46 per cent of its vaccination target, he added.
