India needs to speed up vaccination drive: Reserve Bank of India article
Nagpur records 3,235 new Covid-19 cases; 35 casualties in 24 hours

With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

As many as 3,235 persons tested

positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563, he said.

At least 1,245 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,55,655, he said.

This leaves the district with 25,569 active cases, the official said.

As many as 16,066 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tested conducted to 14,46,816, he added.

First Published: Fri, March 19 2021. 20:00 IST

