JUST IN
Narrow escape for passengers as Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad
Developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief Samir Kamat
One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat
Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata to beat traffic
Allahabad HC issues notice to complainant in Azam Khan's plea, seeks reply
Hindu temple defaced in Canada; India seeks action against perpetrators
'Guilty won't just be suspended but jailed': UP deputy CM on Kanpur deaths
Latest LIVE: Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open for commuters today
Global Investor Summit, G20 meets gave recognition to new UP: CM Yogi
TMS Ep369: Inflation, investor protection, new-age tech stocks, Pension
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief Samir Kamat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Narrow escape for passengers as Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad

A major train disaster was averted when six coaches of Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Topics
Visakhapatnam | Indian Railway | indian government

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

A major train disaster was averted when six coaches of Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

There were no casualties or injuries, railway officials said.

S1 to S4, GS and SLR coaches of train number 12727 derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The derailment sent panic among passengers. However, with the incident not resulting in any casualties, everyone heaved a sigh of relief.

The train was moving at a low speed which is believed to have averted a major disaster.

Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches.

The South Central Railway opened a helpline. The number is 040 27786666.

The train, which had left Visakhapatnam at 17.20 hours on Tuesday was scheduled to reach Secunderabad at 05.10 hours.

The derailment has hit the movement of trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad. The railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track.

--IANS

ms/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Visakhapatnam

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU