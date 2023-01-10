PM to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Jan 19

Prime Minister will flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train here on January 19.

This train will have intermediate halts in Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy announced on Monday that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore during his visit to Telangana.

He will also dedicate to the nation Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway doubling line project of 85 km. The cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore

The Prime Minister will also unveil projects worth Rs 2,597 crore at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad.

The projects include academic buildings, hostel buildings, faculty and staff towers, technology research park, convention centre, knowledge centre, guest house, lecture hall complex and healthcare facility.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various projects. These include redevelopment/modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 699 crore, railway periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

He will also launch work on widening and strengthening to 2/4 lane 60 km of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section of National Highway 167N.

The work is to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 704 crore.

A foundation stone will also be laid for widening and strengthening to 4 lane/2 lane of 42.57 km of the existing Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 632 crore.

Modi will also lay foundation stone for Rs 513 crore project to widen to two-lane 45.95 km of Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B.

--IANS

ms/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)